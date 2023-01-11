Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of meeting on January 9th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen accepted an ordinance on January 9, 2023, that would authorize a sales tax of half of one percent being decided by voters of the city in the April 4th election.

City Clerk Crystal Dorrel explains it would be an extension of a capital improvement tax passed in 2014. The funds go towards a capital improvement of any kind unless specified.

Multiple items were purchased.

One was a Case backhoe from Victor L. Phillips for $124,249.68. The bid included a 60-month/2,000-hour warranty. Public Works Director Mark Morey reported the backhoe had an estimated delivery date of August. It was the lowest of three bids.

The board approved moving forward with security cameras. The only bid came from North Missouri Satellite of Bethany, and it was $11,033.72 total for equipment and installation. The bid included cameras at the new water plant, the old street barn, and the electric buildings. City Administrator Lance Rains will look into the cost of adding security cameras to the old fire station.

The board approved the purchase of seat covers from Cover Craft for $1,489.56. That includes covers for the 2017 bucket truck, 2019 Ford, and 2022 Ford.

Johnnie McKee was scheduled to work at the police department December 31st. However, he was unable to get inside due to new locks being installed the previous week. Police Chief Mark Richards requested McKee be at least paid for two hours to cover his travel time. The board approved paying McKee for two hours for his travel time that day.

Fund transfers were approved. Funds totaling $61,548.14 were transferred from the Transportation Tax Fund into the General Fund to cover the cost of the first lease purchase streets payment. Funds totaling $24,603 were transferred from the Capital Improvement Fund into the General Fund to cover the cost of the ceiling and wall repairs that were done at the old fire station.

Rains reported an advertisement for employees was sent to the Tri-County Weekly, Workforce Development, the Missouri Public Utility Alliance, and the Trenton Republican-Times. It includes job openings for public works director, water operator, weekend water plant operator, and chief water operations superintendent.

Dorrell reports Morey has resigned from his position, effective at the end of this month. The three other positions are new.

Dorrel explains the water operator superintendent will be filled if the public works director is not. The weekend water operator is an opening that will be filled to give current staff the weekends off. Each of Gallatin’s employees are on call on weekends to cover the position. The water operator will work with the current operator to train for the future retirement of the current operator.

Rains also talked about the search for a pool manager and lifeguards. The job opening was sent to schools, the Tri-County Weekly, and the Trenton Republican-Times. There is a March 1st deadline.

Rains was approached by Michael Starr, and Starr said he was interested in being Gallatin’s dog catcher if the position needed to be filled. No decision was made.

Rains reminded the board that the Missouri Main Street meeting will be at the Access II Independent Living Center January 26th from 5 to 7 o’clock in the evening.

The board entered into a closed session for employee matters.

