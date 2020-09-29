The Gallatin Board of Aldermen received a risk management grant award for $1,553.50 on Monday, September 28th from Jeff Arp with the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association. The grant funds will be used to purchase an AED and fire-retardant t-shirts for the electric department. Funds will also be used to buy barricades and men working signs for the street department.

A residential request was not approved to purchase one and a half-inch by one and a half-inch tile that may or may not be in the cupola building. The board agreed to distribute a request for qualifications for professional engineering services for the 2400 system to a 7620/13/2 system. Two bids were reviewed, but no action was taken, to remodel the front counter at city hall to accommodate a more permanent glass barrier and adding a permanent desk to the counter space.

City Administrator Lance Rains will directly solicit for quarterly bookkeeping review of bank statements, accounts payable, and payroll since Eichler’s Bookkeeping is no longer able to perform bookkeeping reviews.

Farmers Electric Cooperative will make quarterly payments to the city per a signed franchise agreement. Mid-States Services will start installing fiber within the next two weeks.

Rains attended a Missouri Public Utility Alliance meeting last week to meet the new president. A discussion was held about advertising a combined number of generators to be sold from surrounding small towns. Bid requests were directly solicited for the AMI System.

The wholesale water rate increase notification was sent to Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number 2 last week. The rate increase to $10.19 per 1,000 will be effective Thursday, October 1st.

A discussion was held about water and sewer minimum charges for apartment complexes in Gallatin. Rains is to provide a detailed proposal for the board to consider at the next meeting.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported crews worked more than four hours on a sewer backup in the alley east of North Main Street. He said crews flushed five loads of water out of the jet truck and used the vacuum trailer to clear the sewer line, which had been plugged by a grease ball. Rains contacted the business responsible for the grease ball.

The street department completed chip and seal projects in Gallatin using the remaining oil and chips. Swope, East Grand, Omaha, Forest, Green Drive, and South Prospect were completed this summer.

Police Chief Mark Richards submitted an activity report, which included four domestic disturbances, four dogs at large, three alarms, three peace disturbances, and three warrants requested. There were no dogs in the pound. Five dogs were transferred to another shelter for adoptions.

The next Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting was moved to Tuesday, October 13th due to a holiday that Monday.

