Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce city swimming pool will not open, request donations for maintenance of cemeteries

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on May 10th discussed the city pool and the replacement of a city mower and trailer.

It was announced the city pool will not open this season because not enough lifeguards applied to operate the pool. City Administrator Lance Rains reported only eight applications were submitted, and there needed to be 13, including the pool manager.

Gallatin Police Chief Mark Richards said it was reported Tuesday (May 10th) that the city’s mower, hitch, and trailer were stolen from the city’s street barn over the weekend. There was discussion on replacing the zero-turn mower and trailer and what the city should do in the interim.

The board agreed to obtain bids for a new mower and trailer. Mike Walker will be contacted for temporary mowing on city property.

The board agreed to notify interested parties for a water hydrant removed on Park Street. The hydrant will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

The City of Gallatin is requesting donations for continued maintenance of the cemeteries. Rains submitted an ad to the Jamesport newspaper. Contributions to help finance the continued maintenance of Lile, Brown, and Greenwood cemeteries may be placed in the dropbox in the alley at city hall or mailed to the City of Gallatin, care of Cemetery Memorial Contribution, 112 East Grand Street, Gallatin, Missouri 64640.

Rains announced the Community Development Block Grant closeout public hearing for the advanced metering infrastructure will be held on May 19th at 3 p.m. The audit will be performed on May 25th.

Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement for the sewer plant clarifier construction is outstanding. Rains hopes to receive the reimbursement by the end of May.

Rains announced the City of Gallatin is officially a Main Street community. He said that will allow the city to qualify for downtown improvement grants in the future.

Police Chief Richards reported the police department has officially switched to using Daviess County Central for the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System. The department went online last week, and Richards said it seems to be going well so far.