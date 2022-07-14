Gallatin Board of Aldermen address many issues at lengthy meeting on July 11th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved ordinances and bids on July 11, 2022.

One ordinance authorized a contract for legal services. City Clerk Hattie Rains reports Robert Cowherd will still provide the same legal services, but the hourly rate for services was changed to $175.

Another ordinance established a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interests for certain municipal officials.

The board discussed an ordinance that would authorize the city to enter into a lease-purchase agreement in connection with the financing of improvements to certain city streets and roads. No action was taken on the matter on July 11th, and a special meeting is to be held on July 14th at 1 pm for further discussion.

Brock Goehl with DA Davidson presented a grant match funding option for a street project. A lease purchase agreement with Farmers Bank and Trust would have a principal amount of $508,000, an interest rate of 3.739%, and a term of four and a half years.

The board discussed the funding option but wanted more time to consider long term, thus reducing the annual payment for the city.

Bids were approved for proposed Missouri Department of Natural Resources American Rescue Plan Act grant applications. The approved bids were from All State Consultants for the Lead/Copper Survey Grant and Wastewater Grant applications. All State was the only bid submitted for the Lead/Copper Survey Grant. There were two bids submitted for the Wastewater Grant, and the other was from DuBois Consultants Incorporated.

City Administrator Lance Rains was to send the applications on July 12th. The ARPA Lead/Copper Survey Grant application was for $202,200 and the Wastewater Grant application was for $3,033,000. An ARPA Water Grant application was also to be sent on July 12th for $5,055,000.

The Wastewater Grant would be used for a project to sleave the current wastewater collection system, which would reduce the infiltration of rainwater into the wastewater system. It would also help Gallatin comply with Missouri DNR regulations.

The Water Grant would be used for a project to replace the original water lines that were installed in the late 1890s as well as problematic water lines throughout the city. The project would help with the reduction of water loss, and time spent on overtime at water leaks, increase the fire protection ratings with additional six-inch lines and fire hydrants, and replace antique main valves that do not allow the city crews to shut off water mains.

The costs for the three projects total $8,290,200. If successful with all three applications, Missouri DNR ARPA will provide $8,200,000, and Gallatin’s cash match will be $90,200.

The board is considering a contract with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office for police coverage within the Gallatin city limits. The board requested Rains contact the sheriff’s office to discuss the likelihood of code and ordinance violation enforcement within the city. Rains will also contact the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission about ordinance enforcement options.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported on the need for the sewer plant aeration basin to be upgraded mechanically. Crews plan to install one of the old blowers, but there is no guarantee of how long it will run.

The board agreed for Morey to start collecting bids for blowers that would operate outside the basin instead of inside. That would decrease the opportunity for objects to enter the blowers.

The board also agreed for Morey to start obtaining remodeling bids for the old fire station, particularly for the ceiling replacement.

There was a discussion on the first bid for window replacement at the city hall. The discussion will resume at a later date.

Morey reported the electric department had two power outages on July 11th. He said one was caused by a blown transformer, and the other was caused by a fuse that blew in the same area.

The street department plans to do chip and seal work on certain streets in the next couple of weeks.

Rains requested input on if the board was interested in listing the Cupola Building for sale by local real estate agents. The board requested Rains research a possible funding source for the Cupola Building for the remaining roof repairs. No decision was made on listing the property for sale.

The board accepted the resignation of Allan Lunsford from the Planning and Zoning Board. Mayor Barbara Ballew thanked Lunsford for his 26 years of service on the board.

Any residents interested in being on the Planning and Zoning Board may contact city hall.

The board decided to stop the transfer of the sales tax and use tax to the sales tax savings account at this time.