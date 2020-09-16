Gallatin Board of Aldermen address lengthy agenda at September meeting

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen accepted an ordinance the evening of Monday, September 14, 2020 regarding entering into a lease transaction for a copier. City Administrator Lance Rains reports the city entered into a five-year contractual agreement with Marco.

Assistant City Clerk Macon Schweizer’s computer is out of memory and no longer accepts Windows updates. A Green Hills Communication representative spent more than eight hours working on the computer without success. A computer replacement quote was provided of $702.69 for a Dell Optiplex desktop and $300 for a one-time set up/installation fee. The board agreed to move forward with replacing the computer.

A resident requested the board grant a six-month payment plan and sewer adjustment for the usage of 165,500 gallons of water. The board agreed to grant the payment plan.

Sally Eichler notified City Clerk Hattie Rains the Gallatin tax office is closing. Eichler recommended the board find a replacement to perform monthly bookkeeping review.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported the street crew used the tire wheel roller recently purchased from Purple Wave for the chip/seal on East Grand.

The remodeling project at the power plant is complete and crews have replaced some electric poles and set new water meter pits. Meter reading rereads are complete for August usage. Morey plans to have advanced metering infrastructure cost estimates available for the November 23rd board meeting.

Two demolition crews inspected the old water plant washbasin to provide bids to remove and demo the basins and Henry Cox shared a parking complaint about residents on South Clay Street.

The board entered into a closed session to consider legal actions and employee matters.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares