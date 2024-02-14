Gallatin Board of Aldermen address lengthy agenda at Monday meeting

Share To Your Social Network

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen, on February 12, approved a contract with Annie Gibson to move forward as the city prosecutor. Gibson, the Daviess County prosecutor, expressed her interest in the position.

Kenton Kinny, who had previously submitted a bid for the city prosecutor role, had a meet-and-greet with the board earlier in the meeting on February 12. He discussed what he could offer to the city.

Additionally, the board decided to proceed with a supplemental evaluation for the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS). City Administrator Lance Rains mentioned the possibility of increasing LAGERS retirement benefits for employees, stating that a supplemental evaluation would be the initial step.

The board also voted to continue discussions with Midwest Injection regarding a multi-year contract for sludge removal, following discussions about a contract for lime removal at the water treatment plant. Midwest Injection indicated that a multi-year contract would be more cost-effective for the city.

An advertisement for lime lagoon cleaning and application bids was published in the Tri-County newspaper. The city received a proposal from Rains Farms to accept the waste lime.

Furthermore, the board agreed to proceed with the sale of a chipper, with Rains to provide updates as necessary.

Eddie Kurtz was approved for a position on the Park Board, following a recommendation from the board itself.

For the Transportation Alternatives Program Grant Downtown Sidewalk Project, the Board of Aldermen selected Allstate Consultants for professional engineering services. The city had received two letters of interest for the project, with the other proposal coming from McClure Engineering.

Allstate Consultants was also chosen to engineer the wastewater bar screen project. Wastewater staff addressed inquiries regarding plugged or frozen sewer lines and sewer connections.

Wastewater Supervisor Eric Kloepping discussed aerators for lift pumps with Reliant Water Technologies.

In collaboration with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Allstate Consultants is finalizing plans and specifications for the American Rescue Plan Act Waterline Replacement Project. H2O Solutions is completing a lead line survey with Missouri DNR.

Water staff managed properties with broken waterlines on the residents’ side, worked to remove air from a line on South Prospect Street following a water line repair, and fixed a leak on Searcy Street. A new water meter was installed for McBee in the industrial park.

After an electric line failure on January 31, electric staff repaired the line to the Christian Church and installed a new pole on Berry Street to support new construction.

Staff consulted with Aerodynamic Lawn and Tree Cuts regarding their tree-trimming contract.

Street staff repaired yards damaged during snow removal and began gathering materials for pothole repairs. They also met with contractors bidding on an asphalt project.

Rains informed that preparations for the 2024 pool season have begun, with lifeguard training scheduled for May 24 and 25. Applications for lifeguard positions will be accepted until April 1.

He also mentioned that the park remodel has commenced and will provide ongoing updates.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is clearing out items from the former Gallatin Police Department at city hall. Main Street Gallatin has shown interest in utilizing the office space previously occupied by the police department. Rains will provide further updates.

The city administrator announced that the process for the Cupola Economic Development Administration Grant has started.

