Gallatin Board of Aldermen accept ordinances, move forward with plans for county fair

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen accepted several ordinances at a meeting Monday evening. One added a new chapter to city code regarding regulations for medical marijuana cultivation, manufacturing, testing, transportation, and dispensaries. The board voted in April to draft a city ordinance reducing the medical marijuana dispensary distance requirement from 1,000 feet to 100 feet from any church, school, or day care.

Another ordinance authorized the city to enter into a contract for lawn mowing service with Down to Earth Lawn Care, LLC. The board previously approved a bid from Down to Earth for mowing Lile Cemetery at $150 and Greenwood/Brown Cemetery at $500.

One ordinance authorized the city to enter into a pole attachment agreement with Mid-States Services, LLC. Mid-States previously proposed using Gallatin’s electrical system poles to install fiber throughout the city at an annual per electrical pole rental fee.

Yet another ordinance added to a section of city code regarding fund transfers from the utility fund to the general fund, repealed another ordinance, and set an effective date. City Clerk Hattie Rains says it approved eight percent of the funds being transferred from the utility fund to the general fund. The ordinance repealed referenced a franchise tax. The effective date was Monday (May 11th).

The board agreed for the Daviess County Fair Board to move forward with plans to hold the Daviess County Livestock Show at Dockery Park in July. The board also agreed to open Dockery Park for use of the ball fields and shelter house. All renters are requested to sign a waiver and/or hold harmless prior to using the facilities at the park.

The 2020 Gallatin pool season was discussed. City Administrator Lance Rains received several applications for lifeguards and one manager application. He shared what surrounding cities have decided with their pools. If Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association approved lifeguard training is available, the board would like to move forward with getting lifeguards trained for this season. Hours may need to be limited due to a fewer number of lifeguards, and/or time limits might need to be established for pool visitors to meet COVID-19 restrictions. City Clerk Rains notes the date the pool would open for the season depends on if lifeguard training is available.

City Administrator Rains had 38 hundred dollars listed in funds to be reimbursed for COVID-19 related expenses through State Emergency Management Agency funding, and the list continues to grow. The board agreed to collect bis to construct a new register counter in the Gallatin City Hall lobby that will meet COVID-19 restrictions as well as Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility. It was recommended plexiglass be added to the front counter at this time.

A request was denied to plant a private garden in the public property vacant lot on North Main.

Allstate Consultants completed the survey to move the road at the Industrial Park and the documents recorded at the courthouse. City Administrator Rains was to request the deeds and specification details from Steve McBee.

The clarifier replacement continues. Allstate Consultants need to perform compression tests.

Rains had not received any updates on the grants for the Cupola Building. It was noted the roof is still leaking.

Marilyn Demke provided a notice of intent to vacate and remove all of her personal property from 112 and 114 South Main on or before August 31st.

Rains provided public works updates on behalf of Public Works Director Mark Morey. The filling on previous street cuts with hot mix is complete. More cold mix was ordered to patch potholes. Street crews are working on equipment to prepare the chip seal streets in Gallatin. Board President Carol Walker thanked the street crew for sweeping East Berry.

The city did not win the online bid for a dump truck on Purple Wave. The truck sold at $16,500.

Police Chief Mark Richards said the department has received several reports of scams in the area. He said some of the scams involve someone being promised a large amount of money to cash a check sent to that person and forward the funds. Sometimes the checks are from other local residents who are being scammed. If someone is asked to send money or cash a check for someone else, Richards noted the likelihood is high that it may be a scam.

The board agreed to move the next meeting to May 26th or 27th due to the Memorial Day holiday on the regular meeting day. City Administrator Lance Rains will contact City Attorney Robert Cowherd to confirm which meeting date he can attend.

The board entered into a closed session for legal actions, specifically to discuss the Farmers Electric Cooperative Territorial Agreement and the Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number 2 contract. No announcement was made from the closed session.

