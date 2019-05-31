Gallatin Board of Aldermen accept financing option for new wheel loader

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen accepted a financing option for a new Caterpillar loader for the Public Works Department Wednesday. The loader will cost $156,576.81 and be financed with seven payments at 3.75 percent.

The board agreed to extend the temporary water hydrant meter contract with McBee Farms since the permanent water meter has not been set due to the wet weather conditions.

City Administrator Lance Rains said the carbon dioxide problems at the water plant appeared to be resolved. The preset settings on the carbon dioxide tank were set incorrectly during installation and have been readjusted. Rains also reported a complaint concerning the speed and size of trucks traveling on South Prospect south of Highway 13.

The aldermen reported several complaints regarding mowing and properties that need to be cleaned up.

The board discussed a condemned building at 311 North Daviess and approved sending a letter to the new owner notifying that the property has been deemed as a hazardous structure. The structure needs to be repaired or removed within 30 days.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported there were six dogs in the pound. He said the police department is working with a shelter to move out some of the dogs from the pound.

Representatives from Core and Main presented information on an Advanced Metering Infrastructure Sensus Metering System. The system could be installed in Gallatin for electric and water meters.