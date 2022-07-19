Gallatin Board of Alderman approve documents allowing city to borrow money for street improvements

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Alderman has approved paperwork that allows the city to borrow money and proceed with financing street improvements.

An ordinance allows Gallatin to enter a lease-purchase agreement for improvements to selected streets and roads. The agreement is with Farmer’s Bank and Trust in the principal amount of $508,000 with a loan term of four and a half years. The interest rate is just under three point seven four percent. (3.739%)

Representatives of DA Davidson met in a special session recently with the Gallatin aldermen and presented the grant match funding option for the street project.