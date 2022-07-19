Gallatin Board of Alderman approve documents allowing city to borrow money for street improvements

Gallatin City Hall
The Gallatin Board of Alderman has approved paperwork that allows the city to borrow money and proceed with financing street improvements.

An ordinance allows Gallatin to enter a lease-purchase agreement for improvements to selected streets and roads. The agreement is with Farmer’s Bank and Trust in the principal amount of $508,000 with a loan term of four and a half years. The interest rate is just under three point seven four percent. (3.739%)

Representatives of DA Davidson met in a special session recently with the Gallatin aldermen and presented the grant match funding option for the street project.

