Gallatin and Unionville awarded grants by Department of Natural resources

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $40,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grants to the cities of Gallatin and Unionville.

The grants offer funding to qualifying small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements. The cities will use their grants to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area.

Gallatin will also use its grant to reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the sewer system. The facility plan should be complete in January.

Unionville will also use its grant to meet permit requirements. The facility improvement plan should be complete in July 2021.

