Gallatin and Jamesport to hold graduation ceremonies on Friday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Graduation ceremonies will be held in Gallatin and Jamesport on Friday, May 12th.

Forty-three seniors will graduate from Gallatin High School in the high school gym at 6:30. Former teacher Stephen Williamson will be the speaker. The valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced at the ceremony.

Fourteen seniors will graduate from Jamesport Tri-County in the Robert Kimberling gym at 7 o’clock. Former math teacher Richard Willett will speak at the ceremony. The valedictorian and salutatorian will be announced at the ceremony.

Related