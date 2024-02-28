Gallatin adopts new city ordinances in latest board meeting

Share To Your Social Network

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved ordinances on February 26 adopting a new code of ordinances for the city and authorizing the mayor to sign a Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) mutual aid agreement.

City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reports the code of ordinances is updated annually to include the year’s new ordinances. She explains that MPUA’s mutual aid agreement is essentially an arrangement that, in the event of an emergency affecting utility operations, the city can rely on assistance from other MPUA municipalities in Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Nebraska, and vice versa.

The board accepted a bid from Vance Brothers for a chip seal project. The contract price, totaling $170,710.45, includes the south portion of South Prospect Street, the Square around the courthouse, Maple Street, James Street, Mill Street, and the remainder of South Olive Street.

Additionally, the board accepted an asphalt contract bid from Barkley, based on positive feedback from references. The contract, valued at $160,320, covers High Street, David Drive, Gina Drive, Shona Drive, Grant Street, and Green Drive. Other bids were received from Metro Asphalt and Gann.

City Administrator Lance Rains reported that Main Street Gallatin expressed interest in establishing a pocket park on a vacant lot the city owns on Main Street near the Square. He noted another vacant lot next to the city-owned property is privately owned.

The board concluded the pocket park would be feasible only if Main Street Gallatin acquired both properties. A motion was approved to donate the city’s lot for the park, contingent upon Main Street Gallatin securing the adjacent property.

Rains updated the board on the city prosecutor position, noting Annie Gibson will handle only ordinance violations for the city. A contract review is anticipated before the next meeting.

Rains led a discussion on the maintenance responsibility for West Grand Street outside Gallatin’s city limits, determining that Liberty Township is accountable for the area west of the golf course.

He also discussed the ownership and maintenance of Corrine Street east of the new water plant with Tim Osborn, with further discussions planned.

The Democratic Party inquired about using the former firehouse for meetings. Board President Dan McCann mentioned the group has opted for the Daviess County Courthouse due to security considerations.

Regarding the Water Department, Rains collaborated with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources on lead survey accounts and provided depreciation tables to Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number 2, which informs the city’s rate calculations.

A new service was installed on Berry Street, and the Water Department commenced demolition of the old shack at the former water tower site.

The Wastewater Department is preparing to start engineering for the bar screen project. A six-inch stub was installed on the sewer main at the new Berry Street property.

Electric Department staff set a new pole and installed a transformer on Berry Street.

Johnathan Hobbs and Ira Sloan successfully passed their first lineman test. Rains managed Energy Information Administration reports and met with county commissioners regarding the ownership of West Grand Street, with some street repairs underway.

Related