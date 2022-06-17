Funeral Services: Tommy G. Phillips

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Tommy (Tom) G. Phillips, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Tom was born the son of Nelson Lee and Vera Mae (Banks) Phillips on April 8, 1946, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Tom was a 1964 graduate of Chillicothe High School and went on to Truman State University where he graduated with a B.S. in Social Science in 1971. He was the manager of the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Trenton, Missouri, for several years.

Tom is survived by his two stepsons, Robert Kieffer and wife, Michelle of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Jason Kieffer and wife, Kim of Chillicothe, Missouri; six step-grandchildren, Amber Kieffer, Alicia Kieffer, Bridgett Kieffer, Kennedie Kieffer, Delaney Kieffer, and Evie Kieffer; and one brother, Bill Phillips of Clarksdale, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Evelyn Phillips, and one brother, Richard Phillips.

Graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.