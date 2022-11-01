Funeral Services: Laura Frances Helmken-Dixon

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A funeral service for Unionville resident Laura Frances Helmken-Dixon will be on November 4th at 11:30 in the morning at the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home of Unionville. Burial will be at the Unionville Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral service.

Laura Helmken-Dixon died October 28th at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville. She was 87.

Survivors in the area include daughters Rhonda Womboldt and Mary Frank, both of Unionville, and Becky Swearengen of Milan.