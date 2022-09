Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Bethany resident, Joan Scott, died Friday at a Bethany nursing home. She was 80 years old.

Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 17 in the Christian Union Cemetery of Gilman City under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany.

Family visitation will begin at 10 am.