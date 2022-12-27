Funeral Services: George Frazier

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A funeral service for former Gilman City resident George Frazier of Bethany will be on December 30th at 2 pm at the Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, with burial to follow in Miriam Cemetery of Bethany. Family visitation is on December 30th from noon to 2 pm at the funeral home.

George Frazier died December 24th at the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany. He was 86.

He owned Frazier Roofing Company and was in the roofing business for more than 40 years.

Survivors in the area include his wife Mary Ann of the home, daughter Greta Bottcher of Bethany, and sister Carol Gutshall of Chillicothe.

Memorials may be made to the Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or Missouri Baptist Children’s Home in care of the Roberson Funeral Home.

