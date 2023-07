Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 at the South Harrison High School Gymnasium in Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany

Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bethany. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at the school. Memorials may be made to the Dr. Scott Hall Scholarship in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related