Funeral Services: Doris Works

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A graveside service for Trenton resident Doris Works will be held on June 20th at 10 o’clock in the morning at the Maple Grove Cemetery of Trenton. Family visitation is June 19th from 6 to 7 pm at the Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton.

Doris Works died June 14th at Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. She was 91.

Survivors in the area include her daughters Dianna Peyton and Donna Hall of Trenton and Denise Whiteaker of Winston.

Memorials may be made to Joseph L. Norton Post Number 919 VFW of Trenton in care of the Slater Neal Funeral Home.