Funeral Services: Dallas O. “Jack” Lowrey

Dallas O. Jack Lowrey Obit PhotoDallas O. “Jack” Lowrey, 98, of Pattonsburg, MO, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at a Cameron, Missouri, Veterans Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, at the United Methodist Church in Pattonsburg, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. Burial with military rites will follow at Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens in Pattonsburg, MO.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Pattonsburg Senior Center and/or Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

