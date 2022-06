Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Clinton Charles Stark, 41, Princeton, MO, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home in Princeton, MO.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Mercer Baptist Church in Mercer under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home Burial will follow in Early Cemetery in Mercer.

Friends may call from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Clint Stark Memorial Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.