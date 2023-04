Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Charlene Roberta Bennett, 84, Bethany, MO passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund and/or Miriam Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

