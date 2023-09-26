Funeral Services: Carol Prewitt

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A graveside service for Unionville resident Carol Prewitt will be on September 28th at 2 o’clock at the McCune Cemetery east of Unionville. Visitation is September 28th from 12:30 to 1:30 at the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home of Unionville.

Carol Prewitt died September 25th at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville. She was 87.

Survivors in the area include her sons David Prewitt and Freddie Joe Prewitt, both of Pollock.

Memorials may be made to the McCune Cemetery in care of the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home.

