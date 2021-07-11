Funeral services announced for Lainie Kate Lewis

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Funeral services have been announced for Lainie Kate Lewis, age 15, whose life was claimed in a Friday, July 9, 2021 crash.

Lainie was born the daughter of Amy and Gary Lewis on September 9, 2005, in Kansas City, Missouri. She just completed her freshman year at Grundy R-5 High School in Galt, Missouri. She was active in basketball, softball, and FFA. Lainie was a member of the Galt Christian Church, Galt, Missouri. She loved time spent with the youth group.

Survivors include her mother, Amy Lewis of Laredo, Missouri; one brother, Cooper Lewis of Laredo, Missouri; her father, Gary Lewis of Chillicothe, Missouri; maternal grandmother, Lynda McLaughlin of Laredo, Missouri; aunts and uncles, Sheila Thompson and husband, Russ, Melissa Williams and husband, Toby, and Jeni Moore and husband, Cody, all of Laredo, Missouri; and cousins, Carlee and Zach Quinn, Mady Williams, Tanner Williams, Rylee Johnson, Emma Thompson, Peyton Moore, Brady Moore, and Lauren Jones. She absolutely adored her cocker spaniel, Daisy.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Jackson Lee Lewis; maternal grandfather, Ronald McLaughlin; and paternal grandparents, Jack and Betty Lewis.

Funeral services will be held at Grundy R-5 High School, Galt, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at Grundy R-5 High School, Galt, Missouri, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Alpha Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Grundy R-5 Schools and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at Lindley Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

(Photo courtesy social media)

Related