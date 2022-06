Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A funeral service for Unionville resident Kassie Smiley will be on June 11th at noon at the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville. Burial will be at the Unionville Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral service.

Kassie Smiley died June 6th. She was 92.

Survivors in the area include her son Roger Smiley of Milan and brother Joe Banner of Kirksville.

Memorials may be made to the Unionville Cemetery in care of the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home.