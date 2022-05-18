Funeral Service: Doris Richardson

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A funeral service for Unionville resident Doris Richardson will be on May 22nd at 1:30 p.m. at the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville. Burial will be at the Martinstown Cemetery. Visitation is on May 21st from 5 to 7 p.m.

Doris Richardson died May 17th at the Corydon Specialty Clinic in Corydon, Iowa. She was 89.

Survivors in the area include her sons Fred and Bob Richardson as well as daughter Billie Ryals, all of Unionville.

Memorials may be made to the Martinstown Cemetery in care of the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home.