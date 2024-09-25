Funds raised from United Way canvassing will support Grundy County groups

The United Way of Grundy County is set to begin residential canvassing in Trenton starting the first week of October. The canvassing effort is scheduled to conclude by October 18. Funds raised from this campaign will remain in Grundy County, benefiting ten local organizations that work to support the community.

One of the organizations supported by United Way funding is the University of Missouri Extension. Jen Osburn, an Extension Engagement Specialist for MU Extension serving Grundy and nearby counties, highlighted the importance of these funds.

Funding from United Way helps the Extension deliver various educational programs aimed at improving the well-being of Grundy County residents.

Another organization receiving United Way support is the Grundy County 4-H Council. Osburn emphasized that 4-H focuses on helping young people develop into responsible and confident citizens, preparing them for both college and future careers.

The funds provided by United Way are used by 4-H to assist with camp and event fees, ensuring that the program reaches as many youth in Grundy County as possible.

Green Hills Volunteers, another United Way recipient, supports individuals from Grundy and surrounding counties who want to engage in volunteer work. Osburn explained that the program helps volunteers find sites that align with their personal interests and schedules.

The Grundy County Council on Aging, Inc., which operates at the North 65 Center, also receives funding from the United Way. One service provided by the group is the delivery of hot meals to residents within the Trenton city limits on weekdays.

United Way funds for the North 65 Center help offer various services and activities to local seniors.

Another supported organization is the Girl Scouts of Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. The Girl Scouts’ mission is to build girls’ courage, confidence, and character while encouraging them to make a positive impact in their communities.

United Way funds assist the Girl Scouts by providing financial assistance for families in need, covering membership fees, books, badges, camp fees, uniform components, and volunteer training.

Other organizations benefiting from United Way of Grundy County funding include Parents as Teachers, the Grundy County Juvenile Office, the Juvenile Court Diversion Program, the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County, and the Salvation Army of Grundy County.

As part of the campaign, door hangers will be distributed in Trenton neighborhoods. These hangers will contain information on how to donate to the United Way and will include an envelope for contributions. The goal of the canvassing campaign is to raise $3,500.

Post Views: 15