Funds are now available for northwest transportation safety programs

Over the past several years, agencies and organizations across Northwest Missouri have received funding for programs to reduce injuries and fatalities on our roadways.

With preliminary reports showing 43 fatalities in the 20 counties of Northwest Missouri during 2020, the work is not over yet. To assist agencies in the fight towards zero deaths in Northwest Missouri and across the state, the Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is once again offering grants for highway and traffic safety programs and resources.

The Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is accepting applications for the next round of grant funding for the 2022 fiscal year. Completed applications are due by the close of business on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Online grant application: Grant Application

Grant application points of interest include:

Grant requests may not exceed $5,000.

Organizations eligible to apply for these funds include schools, community groups, law enforcement, health departments, and more.

The program must address at least one of the areas identified in the Show-Me Zero strategic highway safety plan. These include occupant protection, distracted driving, speed, and aggressive driving, and impaired driving. More information can be found at this link.

Grant funds are through reimbursement only.

For more information, contact NWMCRS Chairperson Amber Dydell at 816-387-2445 or your local regional planning commission, as noted on the application.

