Fundraising efforts underway to restore oldest residence built in Grundy County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Fundraising has started for the eventual restoration of the Tom Brown cabin in west Trenton. The structure at 610 West 4th Terrace is believed to be the oldest residence within Trenton.

Two groups have been meeting with the ultimate goal of preserving history. Using the name Moore’s Settlement Historical Preservation Society, one group meets in an advisory capacity to conduct research and offer advice to the second group– the board of directors.

Phyllis Jackson is the only member of both boards. Those present for a recent board of directors meeting were Charles “Bud” Powell, Mitch Holder, Kelli Griffith, Amy Spencer, and Ronda Lickteig ). Among those attending an advisory meeting were Jim Goedert, John Woodland, Diane Lowrey, and Kim Jackson Carballo joined via Zoom. Each member introduced themselves and told about their interest in the cabin project. The effort focuses on restoring the structure owned by Tom and Sarah Brown.

It’s believed to be the first structure built in Moore’s Settlement, the first settlement in what is now Grundy County.

Officers have been elected to the board of directors. Mitch Holder is the president; Kelli Griffith is the vice president; Ronda Lickteig is the secretary and Amy Spencer is the treasurer. Phyllis Jackson is the liaison to the advisory board which will not have officers. Kim Jackson will serve as a consultant and assist with writing grant requests.

The board of directors approved the by-laws and the financial report. The new organization has obtained designation as a 501 (C3) non-profit which allows tax-free donations to pay for work that’s been done and for what will be done in the future.

A fundraiser is being conducted via Facebook. The priority at the present time is to pay back funds that have been spent from the Sarah Jo Brown account. As of the recent meeting, $765.00 has been raised. The fundraiser via Facebook is scheduled to end on February 28th. A checking account will be opened at the Farmer’s Bank of Northern Missouri, in Trenton.

Advisory board members reviewed a drawing by Jim Goedert of a proposed permanent structure to be constructed to protect the cabin while it’s being restored. It was suggested windows be placed in the structure to allow people to look inside.

It was reported a metal sign was made and donated by Steve Perry and is posted in front of the Tom and Sarah Jo Brown cabin which can be seen from the street on West 4th Terrace and leads to Rissler Elementary School.

Members of the board were told the building has been stabilized for winter weather. Phyllis Jackson reported an effort will be made to ask the city of Trenton to create a historic district involving this property. Monthly meetings are expected for Moore’s Settlement Historical Preservation Society board and its advisory committee.

To donate to the cause online, visit the Facebook group “Tom and Sarah Joe Brown historical cabin, Trenton, MO.”

Related