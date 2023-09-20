Fundraising banquet set for October 7 to support Life Options Green Hills

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A fundraising banquet for Life Options Green Hills will be held at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton on October 7 at 5:30 p.m. Registration and dinner will precede an informational program. Attendees will also have the opportunity to make financial contributions to the organization.

The event is open to anyone interested in learning more about Life Options’ ministry, current services, and outreach efforts.

Life Options is a nonprofit organization that relies solely on private donations and grants for funding.

To RSVP for the October 7 banquet or to obtain more information, contact Life Options at 660-358-1378 or send an email to Life Options Green Hills.

Related