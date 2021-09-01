Fundraisers to be held at Mercer Homecoming

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Information has been released on fundraisers planned during Mercer Homecoming this weekend.

The Ragan-Hickman American Legion Auxiliary of Mercer will serve sandwiches, snack foods, and drinks in the community building in Mercer on September 3rd from 5 to 8 p.m. The auxiliary will serve fried chicken, sandwiches, snacks, and drinks in the community building on September 4th from 11 o’clock to 1:30.

The United Methodist Women’s Fellowship Country Store will open in front of the Homecoming Building in Mercer on September 4th at 8 a.m. Items to be sold include homemade baked goods, candy, jelly, and garden produce.

