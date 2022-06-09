Fundraiser for Princeton community member to feature dinner and a showw

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A show and dinner will be held in Princeton for a community member who had a hospitalization with COVID-19.

The benefit for Kelly Bertrand will start at the Cow Palace on June 18th at 6 p.m. Mercer County residents will perform never-before-seen Hee Haw skits. The dinner will include smoked pork loin, baked beans, slaw, and dessert.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle, an auction by Matt Houser Auctions of Trenton, and music by Chuck Herdrich and Friends.

The cost of the meal is $10.00. Admission is free for the other activities at the benefit for Kelly Bertrand on June 18th, but donations will be accepted at the door.