Fundraiser for Camp Rainbow set for Sunday in Chillicothe

There will be a fundraiser this Sunday, February 25, at Chillicothe to benefit Camp Rainbow. The chili and soup luncheon will be held at the Livingston County Veterans Building at 900 Washington Street. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes chili, various varieties of soup, and cinnamon rolls.

Attendees may dine in or carry out their meals. To place a carry-out order, call or text 660-247-1703. Free-will donations will be accepted.

An organizer for the luncheon, Daniel Savage, noted the date and location have changed this year. It is scheduled for Sunday, Savage says, to encourage people leaving the church to stop by for lunch.

Camp Rainbow is attended by many individuals with disabilities who unite with the abilities of others for one week each summer at Crowder State Park west of Trenton.

