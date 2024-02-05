Fulton man, Florence woman sentenced to prison terms for meth conspiracy

Share To Your Social Network

A Fulton, Mo., man and a Florence, Mo., woman were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Matthew Gunnar White, 32, of Fulton, and Krista Huddleston, 30, of Florence, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark. White was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Huddleston was sentenced to two years and six months in federal prison without parole.

White and Huddleston each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, White was responsible for 5.69 kilograms of methamphetamine.

White was a passenger in a car, driven by Huddleston, that fled from law enforcement officers on Dec. 6, 2021. During the pursuit, White threw baggies of methamphetamine out the front passenger window of the vehicle. The vehicle drove off the roadway into a field on County Road 302. The vehicle then left the field and reentered the roadway. A deputy disabled the vehicle, and White and Huddleston were taken into custody. White had methamphetamine residue covering his clothing. Loose methamphetamine was found scattered throughout the front interior of the vehicle.

The baggies of methamphetamine, which weighed a total of 107 grams, were recovered by officers. A sealed canned goods container, which contained approximately 456 grams of methamphetamine, also was found in the field along the flight path. Four additional canned goods containers that contained a total of approximately 929 grams of methamphetamine were recovered from the front of the vehicle.

According to court documents, White has an extensive criminal history, including a felony drug conviction and crimes of violence.

Co-defendant Christopher James Breaux, 39, of Mexico, Mo., was sentenced on Sept. 7, 2023, to 18 years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy.

