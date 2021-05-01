Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Chillicothe Police Department K-9 Enoch and Handler Sergeant Jeremiah Grider assisted the Carrollton Police Department in finding a fugitive on April 30th.

The Carrollton Police reports 50-year-old Steven Bittiker of Carrollton was taken into custody after a pursuit and is being held pending formal charges. He was wanted on outstanding felony warrants.

The suspect allegedly took the pursuit off-road before crashing and fleeing on foot into the timber. A perimeter was established, and officers used an aerial drone from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to attempt to locate him. A helicopter was requested from the Highway Patrol, but it was unavailable due to it already assisting another agency. Officers also used the Carrollton Fire Department’s rescue utility terrain vehicle.

The Carrollton Police report that Chillicothe Police Department K-9 Enoch and Sergeant Grider were able to track the suspect and discovered him hiding along a washout in a creek bed.

The Carrollton Police expressed appreciation to the agencies that assisted with Bittiker’s apprehension. The department also expressed appreciation to farmers and community members who offered assistance to watch a perimeter and use privately owned all-terrain vehicles and UTVs.

Related