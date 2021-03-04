Fugitive child sex offender from Livingston County arrested in Oklahoma

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a fugitive child sex offender was arrested in Oklahoma on a Livingston County warrant.

He explains an investigation began on 44-year-old Eric Nelson McKinney after he registered with the sheriff’s office in November due to concerns of false information on his registration.

McKinney had been convicted of several violations, which mandated that he register with the sheriff’s office upon moving to Livingston County. He had been convicted in Grant County, Washington in 2000 of third-degree child molestation, in Lincoln County, Missouri in May 2011 of failing to register as a sex offender—second offense, and in Warrenton County, Missouri in April 2017 of failing to register as a sex offender.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office had probable cause to believe McKinney did not reside in the home he claimed. An arrest warrant was sought upon completion of the investigation.

Cox reports McKinney fled from Missouri, and law enforcement found him in Oklahoma. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will extradite him once a waiver has been signed.

The sheriff’s office is speaking with the United States Marshals Service for potential consideration of adopting the case as a federal violation due to criminal history, non-compliance with registration requirements, and leaving the state.

