Frosty conditions cause Highway 136 crash east of Princeton

An early morning accident on Highway 136, approximately five miles east of Princeton, resulted in minor injuries to a Unionville man. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 7:15 a.m. on January 30, 2024.

Adam K. McCree, 38, was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram westbound when the vehicle began to slide on the frost-covered roadway. The Dodge Ram traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. It then returned to the roadway and traveled off the south side, eventually coming to rest on its wheels facing north.

McCree, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries. He was transported to Putnam County Memorial Hospital by Mercer County Emergency Medical Services. The Dodge Ram sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Ewing’s Towing.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the accident.

