From monster trucks to tractor pulls, its a motorsport spectacle at the Missouri State Fair

The 2023 Missouri State Fair is back with an incredible lineup of motorsport events that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Whether you’re a motocross enthusiast, a tractor-pull fanatic, or a monster truck lover, there’s something for everyone at this year’s fair. So mark your calendars for August 10-20 and get ready to be amazed.

The State Fair Arena will host a series of high-octane events that are sure to get your heart racing. Kicking things off on Sunday, August 13, at 7 p.m., catch the Final Championship Round of the Missouri State Fair Cross Series in a Motocross showdown. Tickets are available at just $7 for ages 6 and over, and children aged 5 and under get in absolutely free.

On Monday, August 14, at 7 p.m., the Arena will transform into an ATV/Dirt Bike Rodeo extravaganza. Thrill-seekers can grab their tickets at the same affordable rates, while kids aged 5 and under continue to enjoy free entry.

Tuesday, August 15, promises a day of Truck & Farm Tractor Pull action, with shows at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. A $10 all-day ticket will grant access to adults, while children aged 12 and under can enjoy the event for free.

For the vintage enthusiasts, Wednesday, August 16, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., is reserved for the Antique Classic Tractor Pull, which is open to all ages free of charge.

Keeping the excitement alive on Thursday, August 17, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., the Garden Tractor & Mini Rod & Pull will wow audiences of all ages, and it’s free for everyone.

Closing the State Fair Arena events with a bang on Sunday, August 20, at 2 p.m., the Demolition Derby will showcase some epic car crashes. Tickets for adults are $20, while youth aged 6-12 can get in for $10. Once again, children aged 5 and under can enjoy the show for free.

But that’s not all. The State Fair Grandstand will host a series of events that are equally exhilarating. On Sunday, August 13, at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., don’t miss the Missouri State Fair Shootout Truck & Tractor Pull. Tickets are priced at $35 for adults and $15 for youth aged 6-12. Younger kids aged 5 and under can still enter free of charge.

Monday, August 14, at 6 p.m., features the Pro Pulling League, and the ticket prices remain the same as the previous event.

Tuesday, August 15, at 7 p.m., the Outlaw Nationals Monster Truck Show will take center stage, bringing high-flying action and destruction to the Grandstand. The ticket prices for this thrilling event are identical to the earlier events, catering to fans of all ages.

To wrap up the Grandstand events on Sunday, August 20, at 6 p.m., the POWRi 410 Sprint Cars, B Modifieds & Super Stocks, and Show-Me Vintage Race Cars will offer a variety of racing experiences. Tickets range from $20 for adults, $18 for military personnel and seniors aged 65 and above, $10 for students aged 13-17, $5 for youth aged 6-12, and free entry for children aged 5 and under.

Tickets for these motorsport events can be purchased either at the State Fair Box Office or online. For more details and to secure your spot at these adrenaline-pumping shows, visit Missouri State Fair website.

