Friends of the Developmentally Disabled board to meet on Monday

Various reports will be presented at the next meeting for the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County.

The meeting will be at the east entrance of the Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton Monday evening April 8, 2019, at 6:30.

The agenda shows reports will be on transportation, the Grundy County Learning Center, Hope Haven Industries, and the Missouri Elderly and Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program.

Other items on the agenda include cooking and horseback riding classes, the Gifted Disability Team of Grundy County, a Royals game, vocational and educational activities, and the Medicaid/Hope waiver and Medicaid waiver match for 2019-2020.