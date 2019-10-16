Friends of Grundy County Jewett Norris Library to host events during October

The Friends of the Library will sponsor several activities in October 2019 at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton.

Witten says the Friends of the Library will provide cookies for library patrons October 20th through 26th during regular hours to celebrate National Friends of the Library Week. Patrons can visit with library staff during that time, check out a book or video, or use other resources available.

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library will also participate in the Annual Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Trick or Treat Night at the Trenton Rock Barn the evening of October 28th from 6 o’clock to 7:30. Librarian Amy Morton says the library will give out candy wrapped in “creative” labels to let children know about items and activities at the library. There will be something for adults, too.

Witten notes the library can provide the “special treats” because of the support of the Friends of the Library. The Friends of the Library helps raise money the library can use for things such as activities, decorations, and new books and machines.

