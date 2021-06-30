Friends of Gallatin to hold fundraiser for downtown improvements

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Friends of Gallatin will hold a kick-off fundraiser for downtown improvement in July.

Luau on the Green will include a golf tournament, pool party, catered dinner, and band performance at the Daviess County Country Club on July 17. The three-person scramble golf tournament will begin at 10 o’clock that morning, the pool party is at noon, and the catered dinner will be served at 6 o’clock that evening. Mixology will perform at 7 o’clock. There will also be a cash bar. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

An all-day ticket will cost $100, and a ticket for the dinner and band will be $50 per person. Tickets can be purchased at B Unique Salon, Salon MG, and Adkison Barber Shop.

Spokesperson Kate Chrisman says money raised from Luau on the Green July 17th will go towards sidewalks and lamp posts in Downtown Gallatin. The Friends of Gallatin also want to turn the Cupola Building into a community center and mercantile.

Contact Chrisman for more information at 660-663-7912.

