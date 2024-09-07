Friday’s Fugitive: Tommy Joe Brittain

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has issued an active warrant for the arrest of Tommy Joe Brittain, 55, in connection with an assault charge. Brittain is wanted for Assault in the 3rd Degree and is believed to be in the Trenton area.

Brittain is described as a white male, 6’4″ tall, weighing 220 pounds, with blue eyes and gray, shaved hair. He has a medium build, a goatee, and a sun tattoo with an almost sleeve on his arm. He has no facial piercings or eyewear and is known for not wearing sideburns or a mustache.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with knowledge of Brittain’s whereabouts not to approach him but to immediately contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 660-359-2828. Tips can also be submitted through the department’s app, available at the links below if you do not already have the app.

Brittain is considered dangerous, and citizens are asked to take precautions if they encounter him. Additional details on the charges and any potential connections to other crimes are under investigation.

For more information or to submit a tip, call 660-359-2828 or use the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office app, which is available on Google Play for Android devices or at this link for Apple devices.

