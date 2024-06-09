Friday’s Fugitive: Jennifer Ann Kelly

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department announced its Fugitive on Friday, June 7th, identifying thirty-three-year-old Jennifer Ann Kelly as the subject. Kelly is wanted on an active Grundy County arrest warrant for felony charges of third-degree assault and resisting arrest, along with misdemeanor charges of second-degree harassment and property damage.

The sheriff has not confirmed whether Kelly is currently in the area. She is described as a white female, standing five feet four inches tall and weighing 135 pounds, with blue eyes and short, straight brown hair. A photograph of Kelly is available on the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office app.

The sheriff’s office advises the public not to attempt to apprehend Kelly if she is spotted. Instead, individuals with information about her whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 660-359-2828. Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff’s office app.

Click or tap the image to enlarge it full-sized in a new browser window.

