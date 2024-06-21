Friday’s Fugitive: Franklin Timothy Sanders wanted by Grundy County Sheriff

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has announced Franklin Timothy Sanders as Friday’s Fugitive for June 21.

Sanders, 43, is wanted on an active parole warrant for the original offense of tampering with a motor vehicle. He is believed to be in the Trenton area.

Sanders is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 185 pounds, with an average build. He has blue eyes, long straight black hair, and is known to wear glasses. Distinguishing features include a goatee, a pencil mustache, short sideburns, and a partial tattoo sleeve. A photo of Sanders is available on the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office app.

The sheriff’s office advises the public not to attempt to apprehend Sanders. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 660-359-2828. Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff’s office app.

