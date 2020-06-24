Freightliner truck strikes overhead cable TV line in Trenton

The Trenton Police Department reports a Freightliner truck with one unit struck an overhead cable television line the morning of Tuesday, June 23rd, causing the line to be pulled from a utility pole and residences.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the Wall Street Systems, Incorporated truck, 38-year-old Luis Estaban Ramos Olguin of Kansas City, Kansas.

An accident report says the truck traveled north on Mable Street into a construction zone marked with signage saying “no trucks.” The truck made a left turn onto 16th Street before striking the overhead line.

Suddenlink was notified of the situation but did not respond while the accident was being worked. No other damage was reported.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares