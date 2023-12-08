Freightliner trash truck overturns south of Braymer injuring two

In the early hours of December 8, 2023, a traffic accident occurred on Route A near Route KK, approximately 3 miles south of Braymer, Missouri. The incident involved a 2022 Freightliner M2106 trash truck, which lost control and overturned, resulting in injuries to two individuals.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Freightliner, driven by 51-year-old Christopher M. Stockman from Slater, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Route KK. As the truck approached the intersection with Route A, it began to skid and subsequently lost control. The vehicle entered the northbound lane of Route A and overturned, coming to rest on its passenger side and blocking both lanes of the highway.

The driver, Stockman, sustained minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. A passenger in the truck, 33-year-old Cory A. Reiley from Gilliam, Missouri, also suffered moderate injuries and was using a seat belt. Both were transported to Liberty Hospital by Caldwell County Ambulance.

The crash scene saw assistance from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department and Braymer First Responders. The damaged Freightliner was towed from the site by Scotty’s Towing of Cameron.