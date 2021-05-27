Freightliner strikes crosswalk pole at 9th and Harris Avenue in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports no one was injured when a Freightliner truck struck a pole with a crosswalk button on it at Ninth Street and Harris Avenue on Wednesday morning, May 26.

Fifty-eight-year-old Bradley Brian Powell of Burlington, Iowa drove the truck with one towed unit south on Harris Avenue and was making a right turn onto Ninth Street before the collision. He told law enforcement he removed the pole from the road and moved his truck and trailer, so other drivers could get by. There was no apparent damage to the truck or trailer.

The Missouri Department of Transportation was contacted and reported it would replace the pole.

No citations were issued in regard to Wednesday’s crash.

Related