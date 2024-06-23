Freightliner overturns on Highway 36 near Breckenridge

Share To Your Social Network

A 2015 Freightliner driven by Gefthy Rither, 46, of Orlando, Florida, was involved in an accident on June 21, 2024, at approximately 9:20 p.m. The crash occurred on Highway 36 at Panther Road, about two miles west of Breckenridge in Caldwell County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rither was traveling westbound when he lost control of the Freightliner. The vehicle veered off the south side of the roadway, striking a traffic sign. The truck then traveled across the intersection of Highway 36 and Panther Road, overturned, and returned to the roadway.

The Freightliner slid across the westbound lanes of Highway 36 before traveling off the north side of the road and coming to rest on its driver’s side, blocking the westbound lanes. Rither, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by Caldwell County EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage and was towed by Scotty’s.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Trooper B.R. Quiring, Trooper J.H. Thompson, Caldwell County first responders, Braymer, and Caldwell first responders.

