Freightliner overturns east of Jameson on Thursday afternoon

An accident two miles east of Jameson on Thursday afternoon injured a truck driver from Gilman City when the semi overturned while making a turn.

Forty-nine-year-old Frank Mackowiak received minor injuries and was taken to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The Freightliner was westbound on Route P when the driver attempted to make a right turn at 250th Street, but drove off the side of the road causing the big rig to overturn onto its passenger side.

Moderate damage was reported to the Freightliner and the report noted the driver was using a seat belt.