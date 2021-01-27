Freightliner crashes on snow-covered I-35 injuring driver

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Pennsylvania man sustained minor injuries when he lost control of the Freightliner he drove on snow-covered Interstate 35 in Daviess County, causing the big rig to overturn on Wednesday morning.

Emergency medical services transported 49-year-old Keith Holecki of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The truck traveled south on I-35 before crossing a bridge at mile marker 75.8, it then went off the west side of the road, and overturned coming to rest on its driver’s side.

The Freightliner received moderate damage and the Patrol notes Holecki wore a seat belt.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and Pattonsburg Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related