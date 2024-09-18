Freightliner crashes on I-29 after failing to yield, one injured

A crash occurred at 1:50 p.m. on September 17, 2024, in Andrew County on southbound Interstate 29, six miles north of St. Joseph, Missouri. The collision involved a 2014 Freightliner, driven by Arturo Morales-Zavala, 41, from Liberal, Kansas, and a 2018 International, driven by Jeremy Thomas, 44, from Amazonia, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Morales-Zavala was driving southbound on Interstate 29 after merging from southbound Highway 71. He failed to yield the right of way to Thomas, who was also traveling southbound. The Freightliner was struck by the International, causing it to travel off the right side of the roadway, where it hit the guardrail. The Freightliner came to rest on its wheels off the left side of the roadway.

The International sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene. The Freightliner was towed by All Star Towing after sustaining total damage.

Morales-Zavala suffered minor injuries and was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic in St. Joseph. Thomas was not injured in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. The Andrew County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

Post Views: 50