Freightliner crashes on I-29 after failing to yield, one injured

State News September 18, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Big Rig Crash (Photo by Seb Creativo on Unsplash
A crash occurred at 1:50 p.m. on September 17, 2024, in Andrew County on southbound Interstate 29, six miles north of St. Joseph, Missouri. The collision involved a 2014 Freightliner, driven by Arturo Morales-Zavala, 41, from Liberal, Kansas, and a 2018 International, driven by Jeremy Thomas, 44, from Amazonia, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Morales-Zavala was driving southbound on Interstate 29 after merging from southbound Highway 71. He failed to yield the right of way to Thomas, who was also traveling southbound. The Freightliner was struck by the International, causing it to travel off the right side of the roadway, where it hit the guardrail. The Freightliner came to rest on its wheels off the left side of the roadway.

The International sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene. The Freightliner was towed by All Star Towing after sustaining total damage.

Morales-Zavala suffered minor injuries and was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic in St. Joseph. Thomas was not injured in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. The Andrew County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.